MAximum stake on ‘crack cocaine’ betting games to be halved

The maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals – known as the “crack cocaine” of gambling – is to be cut from £100 to between £50 and £2.

The high-stake, high-speed electronic casino games have been labelled dangerously addictive and have previously allowed a stake of up to £100 every 20 seconds, enabling a player to theoretically gamble away £18,000 an hour.

Bookmakers fear the plan – part of a package of measures announced in the government’s gambling review – will not work and will have a negative impact on the High Street, causing job losses and “ruining the lives of the thousands of employees”.

Others said the reduced betting cap does not go far enough, describing it as “deeply disappointing” and raising concerns the process is taking too long.

Culture minister Tracey Crouch said: “It is vital that we strike the right balance between socially responsible growth and protecting the most vulnerable, including children, from gambling-related harm.”

Raising standards of player protection for online ­gambling, a responsible gambling campaign and new advertising guidelines are among a raft of suggestions designed to help minimise the risk to vulnerable people and children.

Strengthening the code on responsible gambling advertising and responsible gambling initiatives is also being considered.

A 12-week consultation is being launched on the proposals, which are aimed at reducing the potential for large losses on the machines.

Malcolm George, chief executive of the Association of British Bookmakers, said the UK government had “some intelligent ideas”.

But he said: “They’ve looked at the evidence that was submitted last year and they haven’t come down with a firm view because actually the ­evidence around cutting stake doesn’t necessarily ­suggest you’re going to help problem gamblers. The risk for the industry is that you simply move a problem gambler from one environment into another – into an amusement arcade, into a casino, into online – and that mightn’t be the best policy outcome.”

Mr George said “losing 12,000 jobs” was “a very high price to pay” for a measure he said might not work and which may drive gamblers “underground into the hands of money lenders”.

Shadow culture secretary and Labour deputy leader Tom Watson described the government’s announcement as “deeply disappointing”.

He said: “Ministers have squandered a real opportunity to curb highly addictive fixed-odds betting terminals, which can cause real harm to individuals, their families and local communities.”

The government has also asked the Gambling Commission for more information about how better tracking and monitoring of play might be used to protect players. They have also asked to see if the spin speed on games such as roulette should be looked at.

The Commission is to look at changes to the Licence Conditions and Codes of Practice next year aimed at strengthening player protection online.

An annual budget of up to £7 million has been earmarked for a two-year advertising campaign.