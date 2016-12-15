Marketing agency Wire strengthens team with senior hires

A marketing agency that works with clients include ScotRail and Tennent Caledonian Breweries has announced a raft of senior appointments as part of a business shake-up.

In a move aimed at reflecting market trends, Edinburgh and Glasgow-based Wire has also set up a new creative board headed up by former Leith Agency creative director Gerry Farrell.

During his time at Leith, Farrell was behind campaigns for clients including Irn-Bru, Standard Life, Baxters, Tennent’s Lager, Carling and Honda. He was also responsible for the creative work on a number of Scottish Government public service campaigns.

Wire, co-founded by Lee Beattie and Pam Scobbie, now employs 22 staff and also works with clients including Jura Whisky, Bafta Scotland and Graham’s The Family Dairy.

Ed Walker, who has previously worked for clients including BT, Diageo and Uefa, has joined as head of design and John Collins, formerly project director for Hugo Boss, has been recruited as head of planning.

Emma Koubayssi, who was previously with Ogilvy Sydney, has been appointed joint head of campaigns alongside Kirstin Stevenson. Finally, Melissa Rynn has been appointed innovation and insights manager.

