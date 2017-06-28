MadeBrave boss Andrew Dobbie joins film firm Park Circus

Andrew Dobbie, founding director of digital creative agency MadeBrave, has joined the board of global film sales and distribution specialist Park Circus Group.

The entrepreneur has taken up his role as a non-executive director as Glasgow-based Park Circus announced the relocation of its London office to a new base in Soho.

Park Circus represent Hollywood’s best-loved movies, including tons of my own favourites Andrew Dobbie

Park Circus, which also has an operation in Los Angeles, employs 30 people and represents a number of high-profile studios and independent producers, including The Cohen Film Collection, ITV Studios, Miramax, Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures.

Dobbie, who launched Glasgow-based MadeBrave in 2012, said: “Park Circus represent Hollywood’s best-loved movies, including tons of my own favourites, so I’m absolutely delighted to join the board.

“They have an amazing bank of film content and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with the team on finding new and creative ways to share it.”

MadeBrave counts the likes of spirits giant Beam Suntory and veterinary chain Vets Now among its clients, and recently signed up as creative partner to help promote Magenta, a massive new office development in Glasgow’s east end.

Park Circus co-chief executives Nick Varley and John Letham said: “We are delighted to welcome Andrew to the Park Circus board.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience in the creative and brand sector, and we cannot wait to collaborate with him on our work to share the wonderful films we represent with audiences on both the big and small screen.”

