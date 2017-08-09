Mactaggart & Mickel builds PR relationship with Perceptive

Housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel Group has appointed Perceptive Communicators to handle its PR and public affairs across the UK.

The deal cements a decade-long professional relationship between the two Glasgow-based companies, with Perceptive already having supported Mactaggart & Mickel on a series of internal and external communications projects.

It also led the public relations activity for City Legacy – the consortium of builders CCG, Cruden, Mactaggart & Mickel and WH Malcolm that was behind the 2014 Commonwealth Games Athletes’ Village.

Joanne Casey, director of Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, said: “We have worked successfully with Perceptive on many projects, including their award-winning work with City Legacy. The team is proactive, flexible and deliver consistently excellent results so we are very pleased to be working with them.”

Perceptive founder and managing director Julie McLauchlan added: “Mactaggart & Mickel was one of our very first clients so we are delighted to be appointed to deliver a comprehensive range of ongoing support.”

