Macdonald Hotels takes wraps off £3.5m Aberfoyle revamp

The Macdonald Forest Hills Hotel & Spa in Aberfoyle has unveiled the results of its £3.5 million renovation.

The four-star venue, owned by Bathgate-based Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, said all 50 bedrooms have been revamped along with its cocktail bar, piano lounge, reception and restaurant.

The refurbishment, which has seen all guest rooms equipped with flat-screen TVs and free wifi, comes after an extension of the Perthshire hotel’s spa facilities in 2007.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

General manager Andrew Deighan said it was an “exciting time” for the business, which operates 55 hotels across the UK, Ireland, Portugal and Spain.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook