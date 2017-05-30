Lord Livingston to stand down as Celtic director

Celtic today announced that former BT boss Ian Livingston is to resign as a non-executive director at the end of next month.

Lord Livingston of Parkhead, who also chairs investment manager Man Group, joined the club’s board in October 2007. He has decided to step down to focus on his other board commitments, having recently taken over as chairman of electrical goods retailer Dixons Carphone.

“Having stood in the Jungle as a boy, it was a great honour to be a director of Celtic,” Livingston said.

He added: “With the club in a strong position, I look forward to Celtic’s continued success in the future.”

Livingston will be succeeded as chair of the club’s audit committee by Sharon Brown, who joined its board at the end of last year as a non-executive.

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Ian for his insight, experience and commitment to the club.

“Ian is a highly-respected figure in business and public life and Celtic has been fortunate to benefit from his contribution during his time as a director.”

