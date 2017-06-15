Leonardo Hotels eyes more sites after Edinburgh launch

Leonardo Hotels has opened its first hotel in Scotland, and says it is on the lookout for further growth north of the Border.

The opening of the 282-room Leonardo Royal Hotel Edinburgh, close to Haymarket railway station on a former Premier Inn site, follows an investment of €7 million (£6.15m) by the group.

Daniel Roger, managing director of Leonardo Hotels Europe, said: “Our business model is never to open just one hotel in a new area. Since 2006, we have opened 63 hotels and we are already reviewing our plans for further growth in Scotland.”

Annual results in March showed that revenues at the group rose 12.5 per cent to €305m, with about four million guests passing through its doors.

