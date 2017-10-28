Leonardo Hotels adds to portfolio and eyes expansion in Scotland

The hotel operator behind a multi-million pound transformation of a former Edinburgh Premier Inn is eyeing further expansion after brushing aside Brexit concerns.

Leonardo Hotels Europe opened its Scottish flagship Leonardo Royal Hotel Edinburgh this year and more recently acquired Portland Hotels, adding five more locations across Scotland to its portfolio.

Daniel Roger, managing director at Leonardo Hotels Europe, said Scotland represented a prime focus destination for further growth by the group, which has 85 properties in more than 40 European locations.

Downplaying concerns over the UK’s decision to exit the EU, Roger said: “We have just taken over five hotels in the UK. This is a clear statement. Our future strategy is to continue our investment in growth and to have 100 hotels across Europe by 2020.”

While the hotel boss declined to name specific locations at this stage, he added: “With the market launch in the UK two years ago through the opening of the Leonardo Hotel at London Heathrow, our main targets were to increase our portfolio and strengthen the recognition of Leonardo Hotels brand in Scotland. This plan underlines our latest coup, which is the takeover of the Portland Hotels with five properties in Scotland.”

The five Portland Hotels will be rebranded as Leonardo sites.