Leaders sought to help shape Edinburgh’s future

Business leaders are being urged to apply to join a revamped board of Marketing Edinburgh, the organisation which promotes the capital across the world.

As part of a shake-up of governance at the organisation aimed at making it “more agile”, four non-executive directors are being sought to join the new-look board whose first task will be the creation of a three to five-year strategic plan.

An advisory committee is also being set up and will involve around 20 people from different backgrounds across the city to be recruited after the board is finalised.

Gordon Robertson, chair of Marketing Edinburgh and director of communications at Edinburgh Airport, said the board changes were aimed at building on the organisation’s achievements to date.

“Marketing Edinburgh has made substantial progress over the last few years. By evolving, we’ll be more nimble and better able to take advantage of emerging opportunities. We’ll meet more regularly and decisions will be made more quickly.”

He said board members will be offered “a rare chance to help shape the way in which our great city is perceived the world over”.

Edinburgh recruitment firm FWB Park Brown has been drafted in to assist with the search for new directors, who will join chief executive John Donnelly and three city councillors on the board.

