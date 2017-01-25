Johnston Press in multi-million deal to print Daily Mail

Media group Johnston Press has won a multi-million pound deal to print the Daily Mail newspaper.

The tie-up, which will see the owner of The Scotsman print the Monday to Saturday issues of the newspaper at its facility in Hampshire, follows the decision by Daily Mail parent Associated Newspapers to close its print site at Didcot in Oxfordshire.

Johnston Press said the copies will serve the south-west of England and its Portsmouth Web site was “well positioned to meet the delivery requirements of the newspapers”.

It added that the five-year “multi-million pound” contract, which has the option for an extension, follows a Metro printing contract won by Portsmouth Web in October to serve the southern regions.

Ashley Highfield, chief executive of Johnston Press, said: “We are delighted to win this new business on top of the Metro contract just recently won and this further confirms our printing services division as one of the best in the country.

“This latest long-term contract will give the staff a real boost and their ability to deliver such prestigious titles against very tough competition is a great reflection on the business.”

Johnston Press also prints copies of the Express, Star, Guardian and Observer in Ireland, some Trinity Mirror regional papers and some Tindle Newspaper titles.

