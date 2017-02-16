James Little named as Dalhousie Castle resort boss

Dalhousie Castle, the luxury hotel and spa south of Edinburgh, has appointed an industry high-flyer to take the reins.

James Little joins as general manager, having held a similar post for the past three years at The Lincoln Hotel, located in the heart of the historic English city’s cathedral quarter.

Little has more than 20 years’ experience in the hotel and leisure industry and previously worked as an operations manager and deputy general manager at Matfen Hall, an AA four-star country house hotel.

Dalhousie Castle, which lies just to the south of Dalkeith, close to the A7, forms part of the Robert Parker Collection – a privately owned group of five luxury hotels located in southern Scotland and the north of England.

Little said: “Dalhousie is most certainly recognised as one of Scotland’s leading hotels. My aim as general manager will be to drive the business forward. Working together with our highly qualified team of staff, our focus will be to further develop both the UK and international markets.”

Paul Hawkins, director of the Robert Parker Collection, added: “Dalhousie is a Scottish jewel and one of our flagship properties. James has extensive knowledge of the hotel and leisure industry, and certainly has all the attributes and experience to really take this hotel forward to the next level.”

