ITV signals uptick within advertising

Broadcaster ITV has cheered improvements in under-pressure television advertising revenues and forecast a return to growth by the end of the year.

The group – home to hit shows such as The X Factor and I’m A Celebrity – posted a 4 per cent decline in net advertising revenues in its third quarter, better than the 8 per cent slide in its first half.

It said it expected TV ad revenues to edge 1 per cent higher in the fourth quarter, which is set to see the group outperform the wider market with a full-year decline of around 5 per cent. But it cautioned over an ongoing hit to advertiser confidence from “political and economic uncertainty” amid Brexit talks.

While TV advertising revenues remained lower in the third quarter, another strong performance from its production arm ITV Studios helped narrow falls in overall turnover to 1 per cent at £2.13 billion in the nine months of its year so far.

Sir Peter Bazalgette, ITV’s executive chairman, said this was “clear evidence of the benefit of rebalancing the business and generating new revenue streams”.

He added: “We’ve seen improving trends in all our key revenue lines in the quarter and we’re on track to deliver on the commitments we set out at the start of the year.

“We are currently seeing a return to TV advertising from some of the FMCGs (fast-moving consumer goods) and grocers although wider corporate confidence in the UK continues to be impacted by political and economic uncertainty.”

The group, which is awaiting the arrival of new chief executive Carolyn McCall from EasyJet in January, gave a breakdown of TV ad revenues showing the decline slowed to 3 per cent in September and is set to rise by 2 per cent this month and 1 per cent in December.

ITV, which has been leading an effort to increase content production and offset the volatile TV ad market, saw revenues in ITV Studios surge 9 per cent in the first nine months to just over £1bn.

Analysts at Liberum said: “These roughly stable revenues show that broadcasters are now higher quality companies that do not only rely on TV advertising revenues but also have other sources of revenue that can be high margin and offset any decline in TV ad revenues.”

ITV’s audience figures showed the group’s share of viewing for the ITV “family” of channels remained flat at 34.2 million in the nine months. The group also highlighted its “strong balance sheet and healthy liquidity” as it continues to invest across the business.

George Salmon, equity analyst at financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown, noted that while the advertising market remained challenging, the studios business was growing steadily.

He said: “Ad spending tends to rise and fall with the economic tide, and with concerns over Brexit and the UK economy high up on the agenda in many boardrooms, we’re in a bit of a lull. In normal circumstances this wouldn’t be a great issue, however one has to wonder whether changes to how and when we watch content mean ITV will no longer be top dog when confidence comes back… Netflix and Amazon are putting the pressure on in a big way,” Salmon added.