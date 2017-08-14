ITV executive to replace Rob Woodward as STV chief

STV today named ITV executive Simon Pitts as the successor to current chief executive Rob Woodward.

The Glasgow-based broadcaster said Simon Pitts will join is board as chief executive on 3 January.

His appointment comes after Woodward, who has been at the helm for a decade, said in April – just after the launch of STV2 – that he would be leaving within 12 months “to pursue fresh challenges”.

Pitts has spent 17 years at ITV and is currently managing director of online, pay TV, interactive and technology. He is also vice-chair of the trustees of the Royal Television Society.

“I have got to know STV well during my time at ITV and I’m excited by the opportunity to lead a company with such a strong brand and relationship with its audience,” Pitts said.

“I’m looking forward to working with everyone at STV to make the most of its great potential in the future.”

STV chair Baroness Margaret Ford added: “After a thorough and rigorous search process we are delighted that Simon has agreed to join STV as chief executive officer.

“The combination of Simon’s sector experience, drive and track record in delivering strategic change make him an ideal candidate to lead STV’s next phase of growth. I am looking forward to working with him.”

