Inverness takes lead among Scotland’s hotel hot spots

Inverness has emerged as the surprise leader in a new ranking of Scottish hotel “hot spots”.

A combination of strong levels of demand, rising average daily rates (ADRs), relatively low development costs and high occupancy levels has seen the capital of the Highlands beat Edinburgh into second place.

• READ MORE: Inverness to gain new hotel after £4.4m Maven deal

The Scottish hotel index, published by property consultancy Colliers International, is based on analysis of five locations, ranking them according to nine key indicators, to determine the hot spots for hotel development and acquisition activity.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

It has found that Inverness is the most attractive market for investors, followed by the Scottish capital then Glasgow, Perth and Dundee (which are combined in the study), and Aberdeen.

Marc Finney, head of hotels and resorts consulting at Colliers International, said: “Our Scottish hotels market index shows the changes taking place in the sector.

“The study in particular, highlights that Inverness is not necessarily the best hotel market north of the Border, but it is currently providing the best opportunities in Scotland. Inverness has recorded high levels of demand of around 80 per cent over the past four years, which has enabled ADR to rise by 22 per cent between 2013 and 2016.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

He added: “It is cheap to acquire hotel sites there, providing investors with much better value for money than, say, Edinburgh.”

Alistair Letham, Scottish director in the UK hotels agency team at Colliers, said: “The index shows that hotel performance is on an upward trend in Inverness, and there is little new stock of guest rooms in development. Despite being expensive, Edinburgh is also on an upward trend.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook