Hotel market sees drop in occupancy after EU vote

Hotel occupancy levels in Edinburgh and Glasgow dipped in the weeks following the Brexit vote, according to figures released today.

Despite the fall seen in July compared to a year ago, higher room rates helped hoteliers see overall revenues increase, according to the report from tourism consultancy LJ Research.

Edinburgh’s occupancy fell by 1.9 per cent to 89.8 per cent during the month but average room rates rose by 3.8 per cent to £131.04. In Glasgow occupancy fell by 2.4 per cent but room rates increased by more than 10 per cent to £80.49.

The research also found that hotels in Scotland’s two largest cities have secured more forward bookings in July this year compared to last year. Despite occupancy growth of 4.4 per cent in Aberdeen, there was a 18.1 per cent fall in room rates to £65.07.

Sean Morgan, managing director at LJ Research said general hotel manager feedback on the impact of Brexit was “fairly optimistic”.

