Hotel chain Travelodge aiming to fill 1,000 vacancies

Hotel chain Travelodge is looking to fill 1,000 vacancies in the coming months, ranging from managers and receptionists to bar staff and cleaners.

About 700 of the jobs are permanent, while the rest are for the summer period, combining full and part-time positions.

Travelodge, which has more than 540 hotels, says it has an in-house management development programme that has helped hundreds of employees climb the career ladder.

In March, the chain opened the first branded hotel in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, and said it was eyeing a further 21 potential locations across Scotland, which if secured would mark a 50 per cent increase on its current estate.

In addition, a 74-room hotel in Stirling and a 54-room Travelodge in Inverness are both scheduled to open towards the end of this year.

Overall, the ongoing Scottish expansion would represent an investment value of £100 million for third-party investors and lead to the creation of at least 400 jobs. Across the UK as a whole, Travelodge has identified 250 potential new locations.

