Hotel chain Apex unveils new 177-room Bath property

Edinburgh-based Apex Hotels has opened the doors to its Bath property, its first opening in England outside London and located near famous local sites such as the Roman Baths.

It also marks the largest hotel in the city by bedrooms at 177, creates 130 jobs and brings Apex’s portfolio to ten hotels.

The company said the opening comes after a financial year in which underlying profits before tax reached £10.3 million, an 11.8 per cent year-on-year jump. It also plans to refurbish its Edinburgh Grassmarket and Dundee properties.

Apex chief executive Angela Vickers said: “The opening of Apex City of Bath Hotel marks a major milestone for the business, and is the result of years of hard work by the entire team, and in particular the local team on the ground, ably led by general manager Tim O’Sullivan.

“Our portfolio is at its strongest, but that doesn’t mean we’ll take our foot off the gas. With Apex City of Bath open for business, we will turn our attention to new opportunities that will strengthen our presence in key cities across the UK.”

