Hotel becomes first in Scotland to launch ‘women friendly rooms’

It’s a move that may raise eyebrows with some.

But a new four star Capital hotel has become the first in Scotland to launch “women-friendly” rooms.

The rooms – at the Leonardo Royal Hotel in Haymarket – are all located on the same floor, with room service served by female employees.

Powerful hair dryers, beauty lighting and adjustable make-up mirrors are included as well as parking spaces dedicated to female guests, located next to the hotel entrance.

Hotel owners say the rooms were inspired by feedback that businesswomen are no longer attracted by corporate-style chain hotels.

Operations manager Lucy Basnett said following success across Europe, the rooms are specifically orientated towards the needs and wishes of female travellers. She said: “The proportion of lone female business travellers is on the rise; indeed every fourth hotel guest is a business woman. We wanted to offer accommodation which not only addresses any concerns women travelling alone may have, but also creates a comfortable environment where they can relax after a busy day.”