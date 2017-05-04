Hospitality group brings Scotts to South Queensferry

Hospitality group Buzzworks is to bring its flagship restaurant brand Scotts to South Queensferry, in a move that will create about 60 posts.

Set to open at the Port Edgar Marina, the restaurant will mark the firm’s first venture in the east of Scotland. Its other sites include Scotts in Troon and Largs and Ayr’s The Treehouse.

Kenny Blair, managing director of Buzzworks, said: “This is another ambitious step forward in our continued growth strategy as we branch out from the west of Scotland.”

Russell Aitken, managing director at Port Edgar Marina, said: “We’re delighted that Buzzworks has chosen to locate its next restaurant at the marina, where diners will be able to enjoy quality food with stunning views of the Forth’s three bridges.

