Historic hotel acquired by hospitality group

A landmark hotel in West Lothian that dates back more than 250 years has been acquired by a hospitality group operating across the Central Belt, which plans to invest in the property to see it reach prime condition.

The Star & Garter Hotel in Linlithgow, known locally as The Star, has been bought by Manorview Hotel & Leisure Group, adding to its portfolio that includes eight boutique hotels. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The hotel was devastated by fire in 2010 but after lying derelict for more than two years, local businessmen Ross Wilkie and David Kennedy restored the building and it reopened in 2013. Along with fellow director John Ward, they then agreed to sell the business after an approach from Manorview to see the hotel developed to its full potential under new owners.

Manorview, which was founded as a family business by Steve Graham in 2007, now has more than 450 staff and is optimistic that it can “make the Star really shine”.

Fallon Cowley, group operations director and Graham’s niece, said: “This is an exciting acquisition for us. The Star & Garter occupies an excellent central location in the historical town of Linlithgow and has a fascinating background. It’s a much-loved hub of the town and we’re looking forward to becoming part of the community.”

The three-storey Georgian mansion has five bedrooms, a bar, restaurant, function room, coffee shop and courtyard and it is home to “brew-it-yourself” firm Krafty Brew. The hotel also has 45 staff.

Manorview said given The Star’s key role in the town it will carefully consider changes, including a planned six-figure refurbishment to the bar and restaurant in the spring.

