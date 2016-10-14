Gym chain Sweat picks Glasgow for first Scottish site

Fitness brand Sweat is set to muscle in on the Scottish gym scene after choosing Glasgow’s Skypark as the location for its first club north of the Border.

The firm, which recently launched in Sheffield and Walsall, has taken 21,500 square feet of space on a 15-year lease at the Finnieston business park, near the SSE Hydro and Scottish Exhibition & Conference Centre.

Sweat boss Frank Reed, who previously co-founded and ran the Virgin Active chain of health clubs, said: “Gyms are seen by many innovative landlords as employee benefits to attract the best office tenants to premium space with staff welfare considered as a key deliverable.

“We are delighted to be a part of Skypark and look forward to delivering a quality and affordable gym for the tenants of Skypark as well as the local residents of Finnieston.”

Alasdair Roy, a director at Bilfinger GVA – the estates manager for the 560,000sq ft business park – added: “The club is a fantastic addition to our business campus and tenant amenities and to our local community around Skypark.”

