Goals upbeat on US expansion despite slide in profits

Five-a-side football outfit Goals Soccer Centres today said it was “excited” about the prospect of growing its US business as it reported a steep drop in half-year profits.

The East Kilbride company, which recently struck a deal with the owner of Manchester City to accelerate the growth of its brand across North America, said construction work on its fourth US club will kick off early next year, having started building its third venue in California in June.

This has been a crucial phase in rebuilding the company to secure a profitable future Nick Basing

Chief executive Mark Jones said: “We have begun our journey in turning round the business and there remains considerable opportunity to deliver continued improved performance and returns from the business.”

But Goals, which runs 46 further locations across the UK and has shelved talks over a possible merger with Paisley-based rival Powerleague, also said it was “cautious” about pressures on consumer spending, with like-for-like sales in the second half of the year set to grow more slowly than originally expected.

“This is principally due to some clubs underperforming which have not received the required level of arena investment,” said the Aim-quoted firm, in which Sports Direct boss and Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has been building a stake.

Under its deal with City Football Group (CFG), owned by Sheikh Mansour, Goals is transferring its two existing sites in California, along with its pipeline of developments, to a 50:50 venture with the group, which also owns the New York City and Melbourne City clubs.

The tie-up has seen CFG provide $16 million (£12.1m) of expansion capital to fund an “ambitious” programme of new openings on the other side of the Atlantic.

Today’s results show that Goals’ pre-tax profits dropped 25.7 per cent to £2.6m for the six months to the end of June, although sales grew 2.2 per cent to £17.4m. No interim dividend was declared.

“Although the overall turnaround to profitable growth is taking slightly longer than anticipated there are good early signs of growth from our investments in the arena upgrade programme and the Clubhouse 2020 pilot sites,” Goals said.

Clubhouse 2020 will deliver modernised check-in facilities and improvements to the firm’s food and drink menu as the group seeks to generate more spending among its users.

Goals chairman Nick Basing said: “This has been a crucial phase in rebuilding the company to secure a profitable future. With our investment in both the arena upgrade programme and Clubhouse 2020 modernisation, the board is confident that we will deliver improved returns over time for shareholders.

“The joint venture with CFG, the global football group who own Manchester City and New York City football clubs amongst others, is a transformational deal. It allows Goals to profitably develop the nascent North American market, and at the same time invest the cash generated in the UK on developing our proposition in our domestic market.”

