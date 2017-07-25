Goals teams up with Manchester City owner in US venture

Goals Soccer Centres is creating a joint venture with the owner of Manchester City to accelerate the growth of its brand in North America.

The East Kilbride-based firm said its two existing sites in California, along with its pipeline of developments, would transfer to the 50:50 venture with City Football Group (CFG), which is owned by Sheikh Mansour.

This is a transformational agreement for our company to grow and strengthen the North American business Nick Basing

Under the tie-up, CFG – which also owns the New York City and Melbourne City clubs – will provide $16 million (£12.3m) of expansion capital to fund an “ambitious” programme of new openings on the other side of the Atlantic.

The joint venture will also be allowed to use brands including Manchester City to drive its marketing activity.

Goals chairman Nick Basing said: “I am delighted we have concluded our new partnership with City Football Group which will transform the prospects to expand our North American estate.

“This is a transformational agreement for our company to grow and strengthen the North American business. We are delighted to be partnered with a global leader in soccer and believe the combination will give us significant competitive advantage at a time when the emerging market is in its infancy.”

Ferran Soriano, chief executive of CFG, added: “This is a very exciting development for our plans in the US and Canada. Soccer is indisputably the world’s number one sport and growing fast in this region.

“We have an ambitious vision in North America to grow the sport, including our joint venture with Goals, ownership of New York City FC in Major League Soccer and many other initiatives.

“This initiative shows City Football Group’s continuing commitment to soccer in North America. This partnership with an excellent and recognised operator like Goals gives us the best opportunity to succeed.”

