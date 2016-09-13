Goals Soccer Centres hails return to sales growth

Five-a-side football pitch operator Goals Soccer Centres today reported a slight decline in first-half revenues but said sales have returned to growth since the second half kicked off.

The East Kilbride-based company reported sales of £17 million for the six months to the end of June, down from £17.1m a year earlier, leading to a 15.6 per cent drop in underlying pre-tax profits to £3.8m.

While chairman Nick Basing admitted the results were “below potential”, he said the Aim-quoted firm was “encouraged” to see that like-for-like sales had turned positive during the first 11 weeks of the second half.

He added: “We have invested more capital in rejuvenating our core estate in the last three months than over the last ten years. I am confident that this strategy will underpin future organic growth.

“There remains much still to do, but I am pleased to say that we are further ahead in the steps to recovery at this stage than we thought we would be. So far so good.”

Goals runs 46 football centres across the UK and one in Los Angeles, where it is due to open a second site this year, in Pomona.

Basing said: “We have a solid pipeline of land options for future openings as we look to progress our US programme when appropriate. The development of these will be subject to the performance of Pomona.”

No interim dividend was declared, but Goals said it plans to resume payouts to shareholders “when the turnaround plan is further advanced and when the directors believe it is appropriate to do so”.

In June, the company raised £16.75m to revamp its five-a-side centres in the UK and expand overseas. As well as considering a move into Asia and other international markets under its new strategic plan, the firm is investing £3.5m on a “catch-up” modernisation programme across 25 of its UK centres, to include new floodlighting and revamped pitches, while £7.9m will be spent on improving reception areas, changing rooms and cafe facilities.

