Goals Soccer boss to bow out

The boss of Scottish five-a-side football group Goals Soccer Centres is stepping down.

Chief executive Mark Jones has notified the board of his intention to resign as he has decided to take another role in the private sector, the East Kilbride-based firm told investors.

It said that the search for a “strong successor” had already commenced with the board due to update on this process “when appropriate”.

The firm added: “In order to further progress the strategic turnaround of the company, Mark will continue in his role whilst his successor is sought.”

Last month, Goals Soccer revealed a slide in profits and said that its turnaround was taking longer than expected.

The company’s pre-tax profits slumped 25.7 per cent to £2.6 million in the first six months of 2017, for which no dividend will be paid.

Sales in the latest period rose 2.2 per cent to £17.4m, but Goals said it was “cautious” given pressures on consumer spending, and that like-for-like sales in the second half were set to grow more slowly than expected.

Goals said the expected slowdown was mainly due to some sites underperforming that “have not received the required level of arena investment”.

Jones said at the time that the news “does not take the gloss off” the company’s enthusiasm for its planned American expansion. Goals has 48 sites, including two in California.

