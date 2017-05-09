Goals hails ‘encouraging progress’ in five-a-side growth

Five-a-side football operator Goals Soccer Centres today said work on its third site in the US will begin next month as it reported “encouraging progress” in its sales recovery.

In a trading update to coincide with its annual shareholder meeting, the East Kilbride-based firm, which is in merger talks with rival Powerleague, said that takings during the first 18 weeks of 2017 were running ahead of the same period last year.

Goals currently has 46 five-a-side centres across the UK and two in California, where construction work on its third site will kick off in June.

In March, the Aim-quoted company said it returned to sales growth in 2016, with takings up 1.6 per cent on a year earlier to £33.5 million. That helped the firm move back into the black with a statutory pre-tax profit of £3.7m, compared with a loss of £6.2m a year earlier.

Updating investors today, chairman Nick Basing said: “Although there remains much still to do, we have continued to make encouraging progress in executing our strategic plan this year.”

He said that 219 pitches will have been re-laid by the end of the first half, and nine more centres will be revamped under its “Clubhouse 2020” this year, having launched the format in Ruislip, west London, last month.

As well as modernised check-in facilities, Goals is promising improvements to what chief executive Mark Jones has described as an “extremely limited” food and drink menu as the group seeks to generate more spending among its users.

Goals last month confirmed it was in early-stage talks over a possible tie-up with Paisley-based Powerleague, which is owned by private equity firm Patron Capital.

Powerleague considered a possible approach for the company in 2012, but a formal offer was not forthcoming. Goals went on to agree a £73.1m takeover bid from Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, but that deal collapsed despite the backing of management.

Sahill Shan, an analyst at N+1 Singer, has said that while a deal would make “huge sense”, it could fall foul of competition law.

