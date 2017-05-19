Go Ape reaches new heights with Scottish operations

Forest adventure company Go Ape has seen more than 50,000 visitors swing through the trees in Scotland during the 2016 season.

It means that a total of almost 365,000 people have visited its Scottish sites in Aberfoyle, Peebles and Aberdeenshire in the ten years since the launch of the Aberfoyle operation.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The company has experienced year-on-year growth in Scotland with both a 3 per cent increase in footfall and a 3 per cent rise in turnover to £1.2 million in 2016. This follows 3 per cent growth in footfall and turnover in 2015.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook