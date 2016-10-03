Glasgow’s Savings Bank reborn as performance venue

A former bank building on Glasgow’s Bridge Street that has also served as a hatter’s shop and poker den has reopened its doors as a venue for events, private functions and exhibitions.

The Savings Bank is now owned by events management firm Inhouse, which has teamed up with hospitality training school Liquid Academy to breathe new life into the “iconic” venue, most recently used as the Cincinnati – Scotland’s first dedicated poker club.

Inhouse, co-founded by Chet Capkiner and Kirsty Hood and headed by managing director Bob Wong, said: “The Savings Bank is undoubtedly one of Glasgow’s lost treasures with the original purpose of putting pennies and pounds back into the pockets of Glasgow’s working class.

“Entering through the granite pillars and wrought-iron gates, visitors will immediately be transported back in time to an era of Victorian architectural opulence. Inhouse are delighted to keep this renowned Glasgow institution firmly in the hearts and lives of Glaswegians.”

