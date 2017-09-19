Glasgow offices to be transformed into Ibis Styles hotel

A disused office block on Glasgow’s Waterloo Street is set to be transformed into a new hotel.

The hotel, which will include 137 bedrooms, is due to open its doors next summer under the Ibis Styles brand following a franchise deal with Maven Capital Partners and operator Redefine BDL Hotels (RBH).

• READ MORE: Tourism and leisure news

It marks the second time that Ibis owner AccorHotels has teamed up with Maven and RBH – the first being the Ibis Styles Glasgow Centre George Square.

Cristina De Oliveira-Frewen, AccorHotels’ senior vice-president for franchise hotels in the UK and Ireland, said: “This will be a great new hotel in a prime site in the heart of Glasgow and marks another step in the growth of our brands in the UK.

“Accelerating the franchise growth of the Ibis Styles brand is one of our strategic priorities and this is the kind of opportunity we’re looking to replicate in the right sites across the UK.”

• READ MORE: Developer Artisan buys Glasgow’s Custom House hotel site

Ibis launched in 1974 and is Europe’s largest hotel chain. The Waterloo Street site is the fourth Ibis Styles project to be signed this year and will take the brand’s total number of UK establishments to 21.

Maven investment director Paul Johnston said: “Glasgow is one of the strongest-performing hotel markets and the Ibis Styles brand is a perfect fit for the regeneration that Glasgow, a city famous for culture, music and sport, has undergone in recent years.”

• READ MORE: US investors lead the way as hotels pull in overseas cash

Ross Morrow, chief development officer at RBH, added: “We’ve enjoyed a successful partnership on Ibis Styles Glasgow Centre George Square, and we look forward to bringing another property full of personality – as well as great service – to visitors to the city.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook