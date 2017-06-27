Glasgow animation outfit Axis flaunts brand overhaul

A Glasgow-based animation studio that has worked on some of the world’s biggest video game franchises has unveiled a new brand as it eyes further growth.

Axis Group, which also has offices in Bristol and London, has rebranded its three divisions – Axis Animation, axisVFX and Flaunt Productions – under the single banner of Axis Studios.

• READ MORE: Animation studio Axis to add 20 jobs with grant funding

Managing director Richard Scott said: “Whatever the demands of the project, Axis Studios can look across three companies and locations to select the optimum creative approach, production workflow and culture.

“Collaboration is at the core of Axis Studios, ensuring every project is tailored to its requirements.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The firm, which has created visuals for games including Call of Duty and Halo, as well as productions by the BBC, Netflix, Warner Bros and Universal Studios, recently said it was creating 20 jobs after securing a £250,000 grant from Scottish Enterprise.

It also aims to grow its turnover to more than £15 million by next year.

Axis’ offices in Glasgow and Bristol have expanded in size to accommodate teams of 180 and 50 people respectively, while the firm’s London operation is planning to move to a new studio in late summer.

Executive producer Debbie Ross said: “The Axis Studios expansion gives us access to a deeper pool of creative talent across all three locations.

“The artists in each of our studios have different but very complementary skillsets. It is so important for us to nurture, develop and work collaboratively with the best talent as they are the backbone to realising our future ambitions.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook