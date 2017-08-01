German hotel group snaps up five Scottish establishments

German-owned Leonardo Hotels has ramped up its presence in Scotland with the acquisition of Portland Hotels for an undisclosed sum.

The deal increases the company’s presence in Edinburgh and sees it gain a foothold in Glasgow, Perth and Aberdeen.

In the Scottish capital, where Leonardo recently bought and refurbished a former Premier Inn at Haymarket, the group has acquired the 52-bedroom boutique Edinburgh City Hotel, near Edinburgh Castle, as well as the Edinburgh Capital, which is located between the city centre and the airport.

It also gains the Glasgow Pond Hotel, Perth’s Huntingtower Hotel and the Speedbird Inn adjacent to Aberdeen Airport.

Daniel Roger, managing director of Leonardo Hotels Europe, said: “When we entered the market in the UK two years ago, we made it our goal to further expand our portfolio and strengthen the name recognition of the Leonardo Hotels brand. The purchase of Portland Hotels underscores this.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook