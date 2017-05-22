Former oil exec invests £1m in Stonehaven luxury lodges

A former oil and gas executive has launched a new luxury tourism business in Aberdeenshire after his family unveiled plans to invest more than £1 million in the development.

Bob McAlpine, who was chief operating officer at Aberdeen-based oilfield services firm Hydrasun for more than 12 years before leaving at the end of 2015, expects his Dalriada Luxury Lodges project in Stonehaven to be completed in October.

• READ MORE: Bahraini investor in £145m swoop for Aberdeen oil firm Hydrasun

The development comprises eight self-catering lodges set above Stonehaven Golf Club with views across the bay to Dunnottar Castle.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

McAlpine said: “We think there is demand for very high quality, self-catering accommodation in the North-east of Scotland and the family will invest well over £1m to bring this development to life.

“Four full-time jobs will be created in our company this year and more to follow next year. We will support local suppliers wherever possible and expect to bring visitors and tourists to the area who otherwise may have gone to alternative regions.”

Alan Buchan Contractors, based near Banchory, is carrying out the work using kits supplied by Scotframe Timber Engineering of Inverurie.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Jo Robinson, regional director for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray Speyside at national tourism organisation VisitScotland, said: “Tourism is a key factor in ensuring communities thrive across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, fuelling job opportunities and business growth.

“It is leading economic transformation in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire through redevelopment and expansion of existing products, innovation and bringing new opportunities to the visitor economy.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook