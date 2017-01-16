Former Goals boss leaves pitch as sales edge higher

Goals Soccer Centres, the East Kilbride-based operator of five-a-side football pitches, today revealed that former chief executive Keith Rogers has left the board as it reported a rise in sales.

A spokesman for the Aim-quoted firm, which has 46 sites across the UK and one in California, told The Scotsman that Rogers – who relocated to the US last year to oversee its expansion on the other side of the Atlantic – will remain with the company in an advisory capacity for a year to offer his “knowledge and expertise” of the market.

Mark Jones, the former Grosvenor Casinos managing director who succeeded Rogers as chief executive in July, said: “On behalf of the company I would like to acknowledge and express our sincere gratitude to Keith for his invaluable and constructive contribution to the board over the years and we wish him well in the future.”

His comments came as the firm said total sales grew 1.3 per cent to £33.4 million in 2016, with like-for-like takings up 0.6 per cent, which it said was “broadly in line with market expectations”.

It added: “This performance further demonstrates the significant improvement which has taken place within the business during the second half of the year.

“Football volume stabilised and ended the year positively, recording a year-on-year increase of approximately 1 per cent, which was aided by a strong second-half performance of 3.1 per cent and reflects an improved customer experience, driven by the Arena modernisation programme, with upgraded ProTurf pitches, new LED lighting systems and renewed stadia boards which saw 136 pitches upgraded during the period.

“With our robust trading driven by the implementation of our strategic plan, a strong balance sheet and solid growth prospects, we look forward to delivering continued progress in 2017, as we move our focus to upgrading our UK clubhouses to the new Clubhouse 2020 format and the opening of our second centre in the US in February. We look forward to the future with growing confidence.”

Goals is due to report its annual results on 21 March.

Chairman Nick Basing said: “I am positive that we have turned the corner with this result. The new refocused strategy under strong new executive leadership is working and I hope momentum will build further in 2017.”

