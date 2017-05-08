Fine turn of foot on display from bookie William Hill

Bookmaker William Hill will reveal tomorrow it has been good going for revenues so far in 2017, helped by outsiders doing well in the showpiece Cheltenham festival, including 7-1 shot Sizing John winning the Gold Cup.

The consensus among City analysts is for the group to post a 6 per cent jump in revenues in a trading update accompanying the shareholder annual general meeting.

• READ MORE: All bets off as William Hill ends Amaya merger talks

One analyst said: “It has been a better few months for the bookies, and no mistake.”

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

It follows rival bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair saying recently that it had doubled operating profits in the first three months of this year. It is also William Hill’s first AGM since appointing interim chief executive Philip Bowcock as its permanent boss.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Investors are set to ask about acquisition plans after the group’s failed tie-up with Amaya, the owner of Pokerstars, last autumn.

That followed Ladbrokes merging with Coral, and Paddy Power joining forces with Betfair, in 2015.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook