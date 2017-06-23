Fantasy sports firm Premier Punt secures casino licence

Premier Punt, the Edinburgh-based fantasy sports operator, has been awarded a remote casino licence from the Gambling Commission.

The start-up, led by chief executive John Gordon, has already secured pool betting and sportsbook licences, the latter of which was granted earlier this year.

Gordon said: “The remote casino licence adds another string to our bow. We have no immediate plans to incorporate casino games into our Premier Punt platform but it gives us options on standalone sportsbook and casino products.

“We are branching into business-to-business this year so the addition of this licence means clients have a wider scope for what features they can request in their bespoke product.”

Gordon said that, following a “successful” 2016/17 season, Premier Punt would this year unveil a revamped website and app.

This week saw the merger between Edinburgh-founded FanDuel and US rival DraftKings temporarily blocked by the US Federal Trade Commission.

“Although both FanDuel and DraftKings made their first steps into the UK market in 2016, the intended merger seems to have put that process on hold,” Gordon said.

“The temporary block of the merger will probably mean that both companies will not make any significant moves before the start of next season.”

