Events venue 200 SVS creating 40 jobs at Loch Lomond

Glasgow’s 200 SVS conference, events and wedding venue is to create more than 40 jobs with the opening of a new site on the banks of Loch Lomond.

The new venue, dubbed The Shore, is the result of the transformation of the former Gateway Centre and is the result of a joint investment totalling more than £1.1 million by the company, Scottish Enterprise and Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park.

With the doors set to open later this summer, jobs on offer include positions for chefs of all grades, duty managers, a wedding co-ordinator, event managers, bar and waiting staff, spa therapists and cleaners.

Kim Wilson, managing director of 200 SVS and The Shore, said: “We are confident that with our lochside setting and stunning venue at The Shore, we can create a truly amazing place to work that will attract Scotland’s top hospitality talent.”

Gordon Watson, chief executive of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park, said: “One of our key aims is to support a thriving local economy and the creation of employment opportunities within the national park so it’s great to see these new jobs being created at The Shore.”

