Event focuses on potential of Scottish business tourism

Innovation and the potential of Scotland’s £1.3 billion accessible tourism market are among the topics under discussion at a business tourism event today in Glasgow.

The Business Tourism Scotland Conference 2016, held at the University of Strathclyde’s Technology & Innovation Centre and backed by VisitScotland Business Events, is expected to attract about 300 delegates.

The VisitScotland arm said business events represent 20 per cent of all tourism spend north of the Border, with the National Conference Bid Fund having helped secure about 170 conferences for Scotland, and about 167,000 delegates are expected over an 11-year period to 2023 spending an estimated £283.5 million.

Neil Brownlee, head of business events at VisitScotland, said the Scottish meetings, incentives, conferences and events sector “continues to embrace new ways of working in order to compete in a competitive global market”.

