Edinburgh dominates awards for Scotland’s best hotels

Businesses in Edinburgh have won five out of eight categories in a competition to recognise the best guest accommodation in Scotland, confirming the capital’s dominance of the tourist market north of the border.

The Chester Residence, a series of high-end serviced apartments set across four Georgian townhouses in Rothesay Place, was named the best five star accommodation, while the Rutland Hotel in the city’s west end was crowned best four star hotel.

The Chester Residence in Rothesay Place won in the five star category. Picture: Ian Georgeson

The awards were made by Trivago, a hotel search website, which used 175 million aggregated reviews and semantic analysis to find the best rated accommodation across the UK.

Huntingdon House in Dumfries was named best three star hotel, while the title of best B&B went to Castlecroft in Stirling.

Craigatin House & Courtyard in Pitlochry won best value for money.

The Knight Residence in Edinburgh, a series of apartments in Lauriston Place, won best accommodation for service in Scotland, but also for across the UK.

Johannes Thomas, managing director at Trivago, said: “We aggregate and analyse more than 175 million hotel reviews from websites all over the world.

“This gives us strong insights into what hotels are particularly good at.”

READ MORE: Fiona Hyslop rejects plans for an Edinburgh tourist tax

The value of tourism to the Edinburgh economy has soared in recent decades.

In 2011, visitor spending was £1.16 billion, compared to £250 million in 1990.

Plans to introduce a tourism tax in Edinburgh, to help pay for infrastructure, were rejected by the Scottish Government in June.

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said such a plan “didn’t make sense” as Scotland was subject to the second highest VAT rates in Europe.

The move was backed by the city council to off-set cuts.

THE WINNERS:

Five star: The Chester Residence, Edinburgh

Four star: The Rutland, Edinburgh

Three star: Huntingdon House, Dumfries

B&B: Castlecroft, Stirling

Value for money: Craigatin House & Courtyard, Pitlochry

Breakfast: Radisson Blu, Edinburgh

Guest service: The Knight Residence, Edinburgh

Guest rooms: The Chester Residence, Edinburgh