Disney bucks download trend with record-style editions

Film studio Walt Disney is aiming to buck the trend for digital downloads with a new range of releases in record-style packaging.

The group said the launch of its “Big Sleeve” editions comes amid a resurgence in sales of vinyl records as consumers hanker after “something physical and lasting rather than a digital package”.

READ MORE: Vinyl record sales up 60 per cent in the UK

Set to hit shelves by the end of November, the special editions will include both DVD and Blu-ray discs of six movies – Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Finding Dory, Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Wars: The Force Awakens – along with bespoke artwork. Further releases are planned next year.

Disney head of commercial development Ben Loades said “We think it’s a great way for collectors, film lovers and families to treasure the movies they love and bring both Disney’s beautiful artistic cinematography and children’s imaginations to life at home.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook