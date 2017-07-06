Digital brand agency Tayburn lands £500,000 of client wins

Tayburn, the Edinburgh-based digital brand agency, has bagged a raft of new clients after beating off competition from around the UK.

The firm said it had secured some £500,000 worth of new business in the quarter to the end of June across a variety of sectors including sport, charity and education. New clients include the global network of research-intensive universities, Universitas 21, national cancer charity Myeloma UK, the National Trust for Scotland and Edinburgh Rugby.

Joint managing director Richard Simpson said: “This has been a period of change for us and our strategy going forward very much reflects the market’s desire for agencies to provide a more in-depth, full service rather than just one-off projects. This has lead to a more sustainable revenue stream for us.”

Fellow MD Malcolm Stewart added: “There is now a much greater emphasis for organisations to use digital platforms and technology to manage their brands.”

