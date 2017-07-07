Diageo raises a glass to record distillery visitor numbers

The annual number of visitors to Diageo distilleries across Scotland has topped 400,000 for the first time.

In the 12 months from July 2016, the number of tourists across the company’s 12 distillery visitor centres totalled 409,908 – up 7 per cent on the previous year.

The latest figures were announced at Blair Athol Distillery in Pitlochry, Diageo’s busiest Scotch attraction last year with visitor numbers rising almost 8 per cent to a record 75,234.

Diageo Scotland director Ewan Andrew said: “We have seen visitor numbers increasing rapidly over recent years as global Scotch sales have grown, and we’re investing to ensure Scotch continues to grow and that we welcome even more visitors to Scotland in the years ahead.”

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive, officially opened a new whisky tasting bar at Blair Athol.

