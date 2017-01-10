Daily Record owner in talks to buy stake in Express publisher

The publisher of the Daily Record and Daily Mirror newspapers today said that talks are under way to acquire a minority stake in Daily Express publisher Northern & Shell.

Trinity Mirror said that discussions are at an “early stage” with the group, which is owned by Richard Desmond, “towards taking a minority interest in a new company comprising certain of Northern & Shell’s assets”.

The group added: “No offer has been made and there is no certainty that any agreement will be reached.”

It is the second time in under a year that Trinity has opened talks with Northern & Shell, which owns the Daily Express and Daily Star titles.

