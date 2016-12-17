Cycling coaches target turnover boost with holiday venture

A business founded by two of Scotland’s top cycling coaches is targeting a 30 per cent leap in turnover with the launch of a luxury holiday venture.

Service Course – set up by Brynley Davies, the Team Scotland under-19 endurance coach, and Mark McKay, head endurance coach for Team Scotland – is hoping that its “ride with the pros” experience will boost sales by almost a third over the next two years.

The company, which has organised bespoke corporate cycling experiences for companies across the globe for the past three years, has added the holiday option to provide enthusiasts with a unique way to access some of the country’s top professional riders and support teams.

The new grand tours will take in the Lothians and Borders, Perthshire, Argyll and the north coast of Scotland. Service Course’s expansion is being supported by Business Gateway Midlothian.

Davies said: “Corporate events provide the bulk of our revenue but they have a long lead time, easily up to a year to come to fruition. We’d always wanted to add in consumer holidays, as we know that the demand is there, but finding the time to do so was the sticking point.

“However, with the business on a stable footing, now employing an experienced marketing and events manager and with a regular support team in place, we believe it is the right time to expand.”