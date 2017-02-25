Currie & Brown lands museum contract at Stirling Castle

The Glasgow office of a global asset management and construction consultant has been chosen to project manage a multimillion-pound redevelopment of a historic attraction in Stirling Castle.

Currie & Brown won the contract involving the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders’ Regimental Museum, located in the castle’s King’s Old Buildings, which houses one of Scotland’s finest collections of militaria and archives, commemorating the central role of the Argylls in the nation’s history.

The construction phase of the £4 million revamp, which has received project funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund, is set to start in spring next year after the Thin Red Line Appeal, a fund-raising drive under the patronage of Prince William, the Earl of Strathearn.

Currie & Brown, which also has a presence in Edinburgh, will provide cost-control and quantity-surveying support on the project as well as overseeing the co-ordination of non-construction elements such as interpretation and design.

George Webb, project director at Currie & Brown said: “The redevelopment project will conserve this important piece of military heritage for future generations, but perhaps more importantly, will tell the story of the regiment in the context of Scotland’s social history.”