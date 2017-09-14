Creative agency Wire up for the cup with SFA tour deal

Wire, the creative communications agency based in Edinburgh and Glasgow, has been tasked with drawing up an “experiential tour” to take the William Hill Scottish Cup around the country.

Its deal with the SFA will see the trophy go on the road to six locations, with supporters being given the chance to see the silverware up close by taking part in a series of challenges.

Celtic triumphed over Aberdeen to win the William Hill Scottish Cup final this year. Picture: John Devlin

SFA marketing manager Mike Paterson said: “It’s about more than a football competition; it’s all about the clubs and communities that take part and the special moments and memories that the cup provides.

“This tour, with Wire, allows us to take the trophy on the road and get closer to football fans up and down the country from round one onwards.”

Wire creative director Pam Scobbie added: “Since launching our revamped offering at the end of last year, 2017 has been a year of huge growth for the company.

“With a number of experiential hits behind us, we’re excited to be part of the SFA’s innovative tour and can’t wait to allow football fans across Scotland to experience the cup like they never have before.”

