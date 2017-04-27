Comms agency Perceptive lands trio of fresh clients

Public relations consultancy Perceptive Communicators, which recently marked its tenth anniversary, has added three new clients to its books.

The Glasgow-based agency, founded by managing director Julie McLauchlan, has secured contracts with Perth & Kinross Council, student accommodation provider true Student and Wavegarden Scotland, the firm planning to turn a disused Edinburgh quarry into a surf park.

McLauchlan said: “Our exclusively expert team, who have all been clients themselves, means that we deliver not only higher quality client results, but also achieve these results more quickly. We’re glad this shone through in our proposals to Perth & Kinross Council, Wavegarden Scotland and true Student.”

In addition to the new deals, existing client Construction Scotland Innovation Centre has extended its relationship with Perceptive in a move that will see the agency’s team provide support while the centre recruits its own marketing staff.

