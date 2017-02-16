Comms agency Beattie buoyed by record annual results

Beattie, the public relations and ­communications group, has predicted a “flourishing” year ahead after unveiling record annual results.

The agency, which recently named former Saatchi & Saatchi boss Kevin Roberts as its chairman, reported a pre-tax profit of £624,000 for 2016, a rise of 6 per cent on the previous year, on turnover 7 per cent higher at £9.3 million.

Chief executive Laurna Woods said the latest figures follow “unprecedented” results for 2015, which saw a threefold increase in profits to £590,000 for the firm, founded in Lanarkshire in 1986, initially as a news agency.

She added: “They are, of course, particularly pleasing because 2016 was our 30th anniversary year.”

The year also saw Beattie announce an expansion into Canada, saying it wanted to “control its own destiny” in the wake of the Brexit vote. Its first opening on the other side of the Atlantic will be in Toronto, with additional offices planned for Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver.

Beattie, which employs 130 people and counts stationery chain Smiggle and Vue cinemas among its clients, has eight bases around the UK, including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Falkirk, where it has set up an in-house training facility.

Woods said: “Everything in the garden is rosy. While we cannot predict the impact of Brexit on us or the economy, 2017 promises to be another flourishing year for Beattie.”

Dividends of £430,000 were paid to the agency’s shareholders, with team members receiving performance bonuses worth £80,000.

