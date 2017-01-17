Channel 4 buys slice of Govan TV company Firecrest

Channel 4 has taken a minority stake in a Glasgow-based production company, helping its creative team boost its range of factual programming across UK broadcasters.

Firecrest Films, based in Govan, was set up by Nicole Kleeman in 2008, initially concentrating on current affairs, and has now extended its reach to cover features, documentary and specialist factual programmes, such as Dispatches and Panorama.

Kleeman, who previously worked at the BBC for ten years, said: “It has been incredibly rewarding getting Firecrest to this stage but it’s now time to take the company to the next level.”

David Abraham, chief executive of Channel 4, said its undisclosed investment “builds on Channel 4’s ongoing commitment to develop a UK-wide creative industry with a focus on growing businesses outside of London to ensure TV better reflects the stories and lives of people right across the UK.”

