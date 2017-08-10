Celtic, Magners and Tennent’s team up to train budding chefs

A tie-up between Magners Irish Cider, Celtic FC Foundation and the Tennent’s Training Academy is on the lookout for culinary talent.

The trio said that the latest Magners Employability Programme would focus on chefs looking to get a foot in the kitchen door.

The project aims to help unemployed people get back into work and returns for its third year after Celtic sponsor Magners raised £19,670 for the Celtic FC Foundation by donating £10 from the first 1,967 of a limited edition Magners Lisbon Lions pack launched to mark the 50th anniversary of the club’s historic European Cup win.

This year, the project is targeted at people who have a passion for cooking and hospitality, and will see 12 successful applicants undergo training at the Tennent’s Training Academy from 14 September through to 17 November.

The employability programme has helped 24 participants gain employment or move into further education since it began in 2015.

George Kyle, head of sponsorship for Magners, said: “Since we launched the Magners Employability Programme we’ve helped people get back into work and give them the confidence and skills to further themselves professionally and personally.

“We know that the hospitality industry is crying out for chefs but it can be difficult for people with little training to get a job.”

Tony Hamilton, chief executive at the Celtic FC Foundation, added: “Celtic FC Foundation wants to help people into employment and find a longer-term solution.

“It’s not about ‘quick wins’ for us and we are delighted with the opportunity to work alongside Magners once more and deliver this project.”

