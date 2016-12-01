Search

Caterer wins extension for deal at BT Murrayfield

Elior UK has landed a ten-year contract extension with Scottish Rugby. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Elior UK has landed a ten-year contract extension with Scottish Rugby. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

0
Have your say

Scottish Rugby has signed a contract that will see caterer Elior UK continue to provide corporate hospitality, conference and event and matchday catering at the BT Murrayfield stadium.

The firm has been awarded a ten-year contract extension by Scottish Rugby following a “rigorous” tender process.

The deal continues a successful seven-year relationship during which Elior has assisted Scottish Rugby in “substantially growing its commercial income”.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook

Back to the top of the page