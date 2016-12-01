Caterer wins extension for deal at BT Murrayfield

Scottish Rugby has signed a contract that will see caterer Elior UK continue to provide corporate hospitality, conference and event and matchday catering at the BT Murrayfield stadium.

The firm has been awarded a ten-year contract extension by Scottish Rugby following a “rigorous” tender process.

The deal continues a successful seven-year relationship during which Elior has assisted Scottish Rugby in “substantially growing its commercial income”.

